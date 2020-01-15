California Eyeing Lower Standard for Perchlorate in Drinking Water

California plans to halve the level at which water suppliers must test for perchlorate in drinking water.

The move is the first step in lowering the state’s drinking water standard for the chemical, which is used in rocket fuel, fireworks, and airbags, said Robert Brownwood, assistant deputy director in the State Water Resources Control Board’s division of drinking water.

Water suppliers across the state must test for perchlorate down to 4 parts per billion. In February, the board expects to seek comment on reducing that threshold down to 2 parts per billion, Brownwood said Tuesday.

A new detection limit could...