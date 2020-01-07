California Withdraws 43 Air Pollution Plans at EPA Request

California has voluntarily withdrawn 43 state plans to fight air pollution that the U.S. EPA identified several months ago as problematic, an EPA spokesman confirmed.

Since September, California has withdrawn about a third of the 130 state implementation plans, or SIPs, that the Environmental Protection Agency flagged as “outdated, unnecessary or deficient,” Michael Stoker, regional administrator of EPA Region IX wrote in a Dec. 30 letter to Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board.

Stoker said the next step is for California to develop revised plans to replace the ones that the state withdrew.

The status...