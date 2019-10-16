Consistent Messages Needed for Children’s Risks: EPA Advisers (1)

All EPA offices and its regions need to deliver clear, consistent messages about the sometimes unique vulnerabilities children face if they’re exposed to pesticides, wildfires, commercial chemicals, or air, water, and land contaminants, an agency advisory panel said Wednesday.

The agency should work with the full range of audiences—including schools, nurses, tribes, state and local health and environmental agencies, and immigrant and rural service organizations—that deal with children to make sure messages reach potentially affected children, the EPA’s Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee said.

Those messages also must be communicated at the literacy level and in languages the audience can understand, the committee told the Environmental Protection Agency in draft recommendations available on request ahead of the meeting.

The EPA asked the panel to offer suggestions as to how the agency could improve its communication of children’s health risks. The advisory committee discussed draft recommendations in a teleconference. Final recommendations should be submitted to the agency in about a month, Barbara Morrissey, the chairwoman of the committee and a toxicologist with the Washington State Department of Health, said.



A Propensity to Touch

Characteristics of children that can make them vulnerable to environmental exposures include their propensity to touch objects and then put their hands in their mouths; their proximity to the floor, where they may touch dust, carpets, or other materials with contaminants; and their larger body surface to size ratio that means they can be exposed to a higher dose of chemicals than adults proportionately.

The committee discussed previous EPA efforts that didn’t effectively communicate children’s risks and those that did.

Inconsistencies in the guidance from EPA headquarters and its regional offices on how schools should address polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) found in building materials in schools built or renovated between 1950 and 1979 undermined the agency’s credibility in the past, said committee member Stephen Owens, who is among the former agency officials who dealt with PCBs in schools. Owens oversaw EPA’s chemicals and pesticide offices during the Obama administration.

Found in caulk, paint, fluorescent light ballasts, and other materials, PCBs at sufficient levels of exposure are associated with behavioral and other problems in children, according to the EPA and the U.S. Public Health Service.

The agency should learn from federal health agencies and boost the information it provides in Spanish and other languages, the committee said. Spanish is the predominant language in Puerto Rico, yet “the EPA website is mostly written in English,” the panel’s draft recommendations said.

Guidance on the health effects of air pollutants released by wildfires and strategies to reduce exposure illustrates an effective risk communication strategy, the committee said. The EPA developed that guidance after working with public health experts and federal and state officials, the committee said.