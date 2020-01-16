Diapers’ Chemical Contaminants Become Focus of European Agency

The European Chemicals Agency wants to take a close look into the contents of infants’ diapers.

In a call for evidence published Thursday, the Helsinki-based body said it may consider a restriction under the European Union’s REACH law to limit a number of hazardous contaminants that can be found in single-use diapers sold in the bloc.

Calls for evidence allow parties to signal their interest and express views and concerns as regulators prepare a restriction proposal. The restriction would cover polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, dioxins, furans, polychlorinated biphenyls, and formaldehyde.

Some 21 billion single-use diapers are sold in the European Union...