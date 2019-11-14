Energy Secretary Nominee Brouillette Gets Senate Hearing

Dan Brouillette appears before the Senate energy panel today as it considers his nomination to become secretary of Energy.



Now the Energy Department’s No. 2 official, Brouillette would take over from Rick Perry if confirmed. Perry plans to leave by Dec. 1.

Brouillette worked at Energy as an assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs during the George W. Bush administration. He also was staff director for the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In the private sector, Brouillette (pronounced brew-yet) was a senior executive in the policy office of Ford Motor Co. and financial services provider United Services Automobile Association....