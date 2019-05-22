EPA Eases Up on Portland Harbor Cleanup Costs, Standards (1)

The EPA is reducing the cost of Portland Harbor’s pollution cleanup by about $35 million by adjusting its standards, the agency announced in a revised plan Dec. 17.

The reduced costs come after the Environmental Protection Agency reassessed the human health risks of benzo(a)pyrene, a human carcinogen found in sediment and shellfish at the site, and determined it to be less toxic than previously thought. The change means the parties potentially responsible for the Portland, Ore., harbor contamination will need to clean up fewer acres of the site and dredge less of the area.

The EPA made those...