Groups Say EPA’s Withholding New Chemicals Data From Public (1)

An environmental health coalition is suing the EPA, saying the agency failed to provide information about chemical use and new chemicals to which the public is legally entitled.

The Environmental Protection Agency also kept confidential health and safety information that the nation’s primary commercial chemicals law, the Toxic Substances Control Act, requires be made public, the coalition alleged Wednesday in a complaint field with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The Environmental Defense Fund, Center for Environmental Health, Environmental Health Strategy Center, Natural Resources Defense Council, and Sierra Club filed the lawsuit.

The Sierra Club has received...