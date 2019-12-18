Groups Challenge EPA Inaction on Slaughterhouse Water Pollution

A coalition of environmental and animal rights groups are seeking to compel the EPA to update the standards for slaughterhouse water pollution, in a Clean Water Act citizen lawsuit filed Dec. 18.

The groups are challenging an EPA decision to not revise effluent limitation guidelines and associated effluent limitations, and to not issue pretreatment standards for the meat and poultry products industrial point source category.

The Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice filed the suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on behalf of Cape Fear River Watch, Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Animal...