Makers of Covid-19 Disinfectants Given More Flexibility by EPA

The EPA is temporarily allowing manufacturers to change how products are formulated, without waiting for agency approval, because of shortages of active ingredients used to make surface disinfectants effective against coronavirus.



“The flexibilities that we are providing in today’s temporary policy change will help ensure Americans have access to the products they need to protect their families during this public health emergency,” said Alexandra Dapolito Dunn, assistant administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

The action builds on the EPA’s March 31 decision allowing disinfectant manufacturers of previously-registered, List N disinfectants to obtain certain active ingredients from any source of suppliers without seeking prior approval.

The changes allowed through this action won’t result in any substantive changes to the final pesticide formulations already approved by EPA, the agency said.