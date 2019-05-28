South Korea is rolling out a full-scale fight against red tide linked to global warming ahead of its summer season, which is projected to make water temperatures unusually hot this year.

The Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced several million dollars in funding to mitigate red tides, which are algal blooms that release toxins and deplete oxygen supplies critical for aquatic habitat. Exposure to red tide through physical contact or inhalation can also be hazardous to humans, causing...